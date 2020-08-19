Officials to provide update on the Charleston Harbor Deepening project Wednesday morning

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, SC Ports, and elected officials will provide an update on the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project on Wednesday.

The project is a vital need for production at the port and to South Carolina as a whole.

According to a press release, the project is fully funded and on track to achieve a depth of 52 feet by mid-2022.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Joe Cunningham will join the announcement, which is expected to take place at 10:00 a.m.

The Army Corps is preparing to award the final two contracts this year to complete construction. When completed, Charleston Harbor will be the deepest on the East Coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES