Officials to provide update on the Charleston Harbor Deepening project Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, SC Ports, and elected officials will provide an update on the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project on Wednesday.

The project is a vital need for production at the port and to South Carolina as a whole.

According to a press release, the project is fully funded and on track to achieve a depth of 52 feet by mid-2022.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Joe Cunningham will join the announcement, which is expected to take place at 10:00 a.m.

The Army Corps is preparing to award the final two contracts this year to complete construction. When completed, Charleston Harbor will be the deepest on the East Coast.