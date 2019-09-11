Oil spill discovered in Shem Creek Wednesday morning, crews working to clean waterway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An oil spill was discovered in Shem Creek early Wednesday morning.

When crews responded to the scene, a 10-foot-wide sheen of oil was found floating from the Shem Creek Bridge to the end of the creek.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is working to help clean up that spill.

Battalion Chief Ronnie DuBose said they’re using a took called a ‘boom’ to soak up all the oil by floating on the water and absorbing the petroleum.

The booms filter the water for about an hour and then crews pull them in and dispose of them.

A pollution control officer collected samples of the oil to try and determine where the spill came from.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is also working to clean up the spill.