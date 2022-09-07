CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are investigating an oil spill near the Folly Beach Pier.

Officials with the United States Coast Guard said three to four gallons of organic hydraulic oil was found spilled in the water around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

A construction company working on the pier first reported the spill, which Coast Guard officials said has since been contained.

Andrew Wunderlery with Charleston Waterkeeper said his crews were collecting weekly bacterial sampling on area waters when they received several reports of an oil spill at the Folly Pier which he believed could be connected to the ongoing overhaul of that pier. But the source of that spill has not yet been determined.

The Coast Guard’s pollution team is en route to check out any potential damage.

The oil spill was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.