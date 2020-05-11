Old church used in the filming of Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’ was vandalized, deputies say

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating vandalism to an old church recently featured in the Netflix series, Outer Banks.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, deputies responded to the former Bethel AME church in McClellanville on Sunday in reference to a reported vandalism.

The pastor of the church, Francis McPherson, told deputies the building is no longer in use, but is a historic building. It was also used as a filming location for the show ‘Outer Banks,’ which was filmed in various areas of Charleston County.

McPherson said ever since the show premiered, there has been an increase in the number of visitors coming to the church. He said some of which have taken it upon themselves to enter the church and vandalize it.

According to an incident report, McPherson said he boarded up one of the doors to the church on May 6th to keep people out, and on May 8th boarded up the front door because people had been kicking it in to enter the property.

At another point, McPherson discovered two windows at the back of the church had been broken out and unknown persons used a chair to climb into the building.

McPherson told deputies he did not mind people coming to see the church, but said people should not enter the old building.

Deputies have increased patrols of the church. Capt. Antonio said the church has requested deputies to investigate and arrest individuals who unlawfully enter or damage the church.