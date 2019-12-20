Old North Charleston fire station could become new business hub

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former fire station in North Charleston may soon be turned into a business hub.

The city is working with Harbor Entrepreneur Center to renovate the station on Reynolds Avenue.

If approved, the city would lease the building with the contingency that Harbor Entrepreneur Center renovate it.

The deal also includes scholarships for residents to attend classes at the center that would offer job training and office space for start-ups.

The building needs more than a quarter-million dollars in upgrades before opening.

North Charleston hopes to revitalize Reynolds Avenue to bring in higher-paying jobs.