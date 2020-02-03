Old Slave Mart Museum open on Sundays during Black History Month

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Every year the Old Slave Mart Museum attracts locals and tourists, giving them a glimpse of some of Charleston’s deep rooted history.

During the month of February the museum is doing something extra to honor and remember the enslaved Africans who were bought and sold into slavery here in the Lowcountry.

All this month, the Old Slave Mart Museum will be open 7 days a week to honor and remember the enslaved Africans of Charlestons slave trade.

Pictures, labor tools and real stories of enslaved African Americans is what you can expect to find at this museum.

In the 1800’s, the building was one of forty slave auction sites in the city.

Today, this building is a reminder that dark parks of our history like slavery should never be repeated.

“It’s very important so we don’t forget history. To see where we came from to where we are at now and show the strides we made in society I think its very important,” says James Patterson, a tourist.

The museum will be open from 1-5 on Sundays until the end of the month.