Charleston County Parks and Recreation hosting ‘Wine Down Wednesdays’ this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Wednesday, August 5, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host ‘Wine Down Wednesdays’ at Old Towne Creek County Park in West Ashley.

The events will be held every other week until October 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy the park, live music, good wine, and food trucks, all while maintaining social distancing within the park’s expansive 67 acres.

To limit crowds and gathering, pre-registration is required, and capacity will be capped ahead of the event.

No tables or chairs will be available, but guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets.

Admission is $15 and includes wine and a commemorative wine glass, according to CCPRC. Should events be canceled due to weather, admission will be refunded.

Dogs are permitted, but must remain leashed.

