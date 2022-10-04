RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured Tuesday after a train collided with a tow truck in Ravenel.

According to the Saint Paul’s Fire Department, the collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Salters Hill Road and Ellington School Road.

Officials said that the tow truck was crossing the train tracks when it was hit by the train. The truck was carried about 100 yards by the train.

The driver of the tow truck was entrapped and is being airlifted to MUSC with injuries.

No one on the train was injured.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.