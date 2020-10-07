One arrested after pointing gun at CPD Cadet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department CPD) on Tuesday arrested Jason Taylor on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm after he pointed a gun at a CPD Cadet.

According to the report, an officer and a cadet completing a ride-along were responding to complaints about loud music near 14 Carolina Street. They were on foot searching for the source of the music.

Taylor emerged in the driveway and pointed a gun at the Cadet, telling him to get off of the property.

Body camera footage showed that the officer and the Cadet were both standing on the sidewalk, not the property.

Once the victim was informed that the Cadet was a member of law enforcement, he placed his gun on the porch.

