One arrested following pursuit that caused accident involving CPD cruisers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) released a report detailing a january 11 vehicle pursuit that resulted in damage to multiple vehicles and two CPD cruisers being involved in an accident.

According to the report, dispatch received several calls about shots being heard near Aiken and Columbus streets.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they observed vehicles speeding away from the area. Officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles, but it continued to speed away.

“Based on the vehicle’s erratic driving and the vehicle’s being in the immediate area of where the gunshots were heard at the exact same time of when we heard the shots,” officers “believed the vehicle to be involved in the shooting.”

Officers continued to follow the vehicle, which made several traffic violations, including driving the wrong way down a one-way street, until the subjects fled the vehicle on foot.

The officers chased the suspects and detained the driver, but not the passenger.

The driver was identified as Luther Smith (19) of Mount Pleasant.

Smith was arrested for reckless driving, driving under suspicion, and failure to stop for blue lights. He was released from the Charleston County Detention Center on a $6,097.00 bond, according to the detention center website. Smith will appear in court on February 17.

Court records indicate that Smith has a long criminal history: he has multiple weapons related charges from May and June of 2018 and October of 2019. From 2018-2020, he also faced multiple possession/trafficking drug charges, as well as a charge for possession of a stolen vehicle.