CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested one man in connection to a shooting that took place on October 22, 2019 on Hitching Post Road.

According to CCSO, Marquell Myers (19) has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

CCSO was assisted by the US Marshals in Myers’ arrest.