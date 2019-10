JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car collision on Saturday, October 5.

The accident occurred around 3:30 AM in the area of River Road near Brownswood Road on Johns Island.

Deputies say the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over.

Fire crews had to extract the male driver, who would be pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Division is currently investigating the incident.