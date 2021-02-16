One dead following accident at MAHLE Behr in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A spokesperson for MAHLE Behr on Tuesday confirmed that one employee has died following a Monday night accident.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the North Charleston location shortly before 11:00 p.m. Monday, after an employee became stuck in a piece of machinery.

Crews were able to free the man from the machine, and Charleston County EMS began providing medical attention.

The spokesperson said that “investigations into the cause and the sequence of events began immediately and are still underway,” and that MAHLE Behr is working with authorities.

The company extended their thoughts and prayers to the family of the employee who died.

MAHLE Behr is a company that assembles air conditioner and radiator parts for cars.