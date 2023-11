CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a crash in Lincolnville Wednesday night.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7 p.m. at Lincolnville Road and West Broad Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The roadway reopened to traffic at around 9:15 p.m.

