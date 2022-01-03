One dead, one injured in James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead and one seriously injured.

According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 1200 block of Oceanview Road around 3:35 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was already dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

CCSO is still working to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.