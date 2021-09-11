One dead, one wounded after Saturday afternoon homicide in North Charleston, NCPD investigates

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in the area of 4241 Rivers Avenue resulting in one being killed and another wounded.

NCPD reports that the one victim died on scene, and the wounded was taken to a local hospital.

The deceased is male and the wounded is female.

Authorities say there is no information on any possible suspects at this time.

Limited information is available at this time – News 2 will update this story as we receive new details.

Get breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox. Sign up here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES