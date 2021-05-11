One firefighter injured in large fire at North Charleston warehouse

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Tuesday responded to a structure fire at a commercial building on Sandlapper Parkway.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke venting from the metal building and initiated a fire attack. After knocking down the majority of the flames, crews investigated the inside of the building to extinguish hot spots.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, according to NCFD.

Multiple agencies — including NCFD, St. Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Dorchester County EMS, and Charleston County Rescue Squad –responded to the two-alarm fire. 18 apparatus total responded to the scene.

All employees had evacuated from the building by the time firefighters arrived.

An investigation is underway.