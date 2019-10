NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nearly 10 people are recovering after a house fire broke out in North Charleston.

Police say they received a call on October 4 from a man saying his neighbor’s house “exploded” on Oakridge Drive.

Fire crews say they arrived to the scene to find the home fully involved.

One occupant of the home was taken to the hospital while eight others were helped by the Red Cross.

Fire crews say that one dog did die in the fire.