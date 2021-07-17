One injured after early-morning house fire on Wadmalaw Island, Fire officials investigate

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wadmalaw Island resident has been taken to the hospital for burn injuries after a house fire, according to St. John’s Fire District officials.

St. John’s Fire District responded to a house fire that occurred at about 4:08 A.M. Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Katy Hill Road.

The St. John Fire Marshal Division is investigating the fire.

Officials also say that Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.