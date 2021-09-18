One injured after rollover crash in Huger Saturday morning, AMFD reports

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reports that one person is injured after a rollover crash that happened Saturday morning in Huger.

The crash occurred at 3 A.M. on Halfway Creek Road and United Drive.

The vehicle is seen flipped sideways, nearly striking a house within two feet.

AMFD says that one person suffered a minor injury.

Overnight. 3am single vehicle rollover crash Halfway Creek Road and United Drive. One minor injury. Vehicle missed striking the house by about two feet. pic.twitter.com/yw3fnGwAwt — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) September 18, 2021

Limited information is available at this time and News 2 will update this story as we receive more details.

