CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday on SC-162 leaving one person with serious injuries.

Charleston County deputies say that the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of SC-162 resulting in a closure of the roadway.

An investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Unit is in progress. At this time no other details were provided.