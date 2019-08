AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a rollover car crash early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of Highway 17 near Semper Fi Road around 5:00 a.m.

According to the fire district, the vehicle was found on its side in the woods.

One patient received minor injuries in the crash.

Southbound traffic was impacted as a result of the crash.