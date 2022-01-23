One killed after auto vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday evening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police say one person is dead after an auto versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday evening.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a collision.

The male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. He later succumbed to those injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle was located at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

