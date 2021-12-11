One killed in Friday-night hit and run crash in Ladson, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is dead after a hit and run wreck that happened Friday night in the Ladson area.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash involving a moped and another vehicle around 11:51 p.m. near 10475 US-78. The moped was traveling east on the roadway when it crashed into the other vehicle.

The driver of the moped died on the scene, and the other vehicle fled the area. As of now, there is no detailed description of the suspected vehicle.

An investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Bureau is underway. Those with information are asked to call dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.