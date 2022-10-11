CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The longtime president of Charleston’s NAACP chapter is retiring October 15.

Dot Scott became president in 2001, a fitting role for someone who already spent most of her time fighting for equality.

“There were always issues,” she said. “Our folks needed some help. They needed someone to advocate for them. This has always been a passion of mine, to do good for the folks that felt they needed help.”

The task was challenging. Scott said it hasn’t always been easy to get people to listen, and she was often met with pushback. But what she called mutual communication and willingness to listen are key to resolving issues.

She said that what she will remember most fondly from her time in the role is the progress that was made along the way.

“Everyday that I have a conversation, or we have a conversation or we make a press conference, everyday any day we do that I feel like it’s a good day because the message is out.”

Scott said that after 21 great years with the organization, she thinks “now is the time” to leave, and she is looking forward to what the future holds.