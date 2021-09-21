One person charged with trespassing after mask protest at Cario Middle School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday became involved after some parents protesting mask requirements refused to leave a school property.

According to MPPD, officers received a call around 8:40 a.m. in reference to “a disturbance at Cario Middle School.”

A witness said that a small group of parents was there protesting mask requirements in classrooms.

The gathering was reportedly peaceful and “was being handled administratively by Charleston County School District until a school district representative asked people on school property to leave.”

When some members of the group refused to leave, MPPD was called.

Officers said one person was charged with trespassing after notice.

