One80 Place receives over $1 million from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has made an additional $1.5 million in funding available to One80 Place.

One80 Place is an organization that provides shelter and amenities, as well as health, legal, employment, and education services to those experiencing homelessness.

The funding is attached to the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grant awarded to One80 place to assist Veterans struggling with housing insecurity.

One80 Place says that the funds will be used to “help even more Veterans who are in danger of losing their housing or are currently homeless, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Those applying for assistance do not need an eviction notice “as long as there are documented arrearages,” according to One80 Place.

Veterans in need of rental or utility assistance, or who are experiencing homelessness, should call (843) 212-8668.