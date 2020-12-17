ONLY ON 2: Touring City of Charleston’s $5M flood improvement plans in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is investing nearly $5 million into fixing flooding in West Ashley.

The Windermere Community in West Ashley has experienced severe flooding any time there is heavy rain or high tide. The Director of Storm Water Management for the City of Charleston Matthew Fountain says that’s because the entire area drains through one pipe which is not large enough and leads to a body of water that is already full.

The Windermere Neighborhood Drainage Improvement Project has already begun this year with surveying and when completed in about three years will repair the existing drainage pipes and reroute the water to a larger marsh.

The City of Charleston has already begun smaller scale projects like ditch rehabilitation that will provide immediate results and benefit the long term capital improvement project.

“So what we’ve done over the course of the past year is work through this area installing check valves, installing derms, digging out ditches, blocking the tide water from coming in. and also improving the ability for that rainwater to get out,” stated Fountain.

So far this year the city has repaired 30 miles of ditch rehabilitation.

The City of Charleston Storm Water Management has also improved the city’s flooding manual to continue storm water enhancements with new developments.

Charleston City Council Member for District 11 Ross Appel added “the last time the City of Charleston looked at the storm water flooding issues in this neighborhood was 1984. The work that we’re doing right now in South Windermere is the most substantial, serious, comprehensive work on storm water that’s been done in 36 years.”

Windermere Community photo provided by Matthew Fountain