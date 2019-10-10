ONLY ON 2: Inside look into NCPD’s drug bust operation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department’s Narcotics Unit on Wednesday completed a drug bust in the Oak Grove community.

After several months of planning and investigating, several law enforcement officers within the Narcotics Unit hit three houses on Longleaf Avenue as a part of a drug bust operation.

“This particular house here in a major problem in this neighborhood,” Lieutenant Fred Hoose said. “We’ve searched this house for drugs three times just this year.”

As a result of the operation, officers arrested one suspect, seized four illegal firearms and collected a number of narcotics. NCPD arrested Kadeem Felder for four counts of distribution of cocaine.

“We get a lot of citizen complaints from this neighborhood so this is one of the ways we’re trying to address them.”

Wednesday, News 2 rode exclusively with Hoose to get an inside look at the operation.

“What we’ll do is we’ll get information from the officers on the street, we use informants, we use undercover officers and we make drug purchases,” Hoose said. “We try to identify the person or individuals we’re buying the drugs from and then we get warrants on those individuals.”

NCPD had 15 arrest warrants Wednesday. To complete the operation officers secured the entire street, closed in on the houses and made their way in. They detained people inside, seized guns and drugs and arrested the appropriate people.

Police say it’s especially important to get drugs off Longleaf Avenue because it is feet away from a community center where many children play every day.

“This [drugs] makes it hard for kids to play on the playground, people don’t want want to hang out on their porches,” Hoose said.

Oakgrove homeowner Alfred Adams said the drugs are also bringing violence to the neighborhood.

“I was home in my bed when I heard 15 shots just Friday night,” Adams said. “I came out and there was a bullet hole right in my car.”

Adams attributes the ongoing drug and violence in the neighborhood to outsiders bringing their problems inside. He’s hoping the community can work with police to stop this from happening.

“It’s ridiculous,” Adams said. “The whole neighborhood is going to have to get police officers and work together and try to work this thing out. I’ve been here for eight years and I’m not going anywhere. Nobody is going to run me out, they are going to get out first.”

Police have responded to the area 12 times within the past year for drug-related incidents. There will be an increase in patrols over the next few days.

NCPD says four people are still wanted in connection to drug distribution in the area. They are looking for Tyquan Denard Cooper, Kenneth Roger Brown Jr., Fredrick Wendell McCray Jr., and Jackie Ivan Coaxum Jr. If you know any of these men you are urged to call NCPD or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry.