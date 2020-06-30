Only on 2: Woman who found missing teens body speaks out

Sullivan’s Island, S. C. – WCBD – Family and friends remember 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon who went overboard in the Cooper River on Thursday.

His body was found Sunday at the Beach Inlet Sandbar near Sullivan’s Island.

It was about 9:30 AM on Sunday when Nicole Morsilli, her husband, and two friends were docked at the sandbar for their Sunday fun-day.

Morsilli says she never could have prepared for how their day turned out.

“I just hear her yelling, no! 911 dial 911! Body, there’s a body,” Morsilli recounted.

Nicole Morsilli wanted to believe her friend was joking or that there had been some mistake.

“Our intent was to help, but we got there and it was very clear that the person was deceased.”

Morsilli says it took about 20 minutes for the Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue to reach her and her friends on the sandbar.

“As the tide was rising his body was starting to like be taken away, so we were trying to convey the sensitivity of time to get, you know, his body recovered,” Morsilli stated.

Morsilli says she can still remember exactly what he was wearing.

“I’m doing better then the family who doesn’t have a son now.”

Weatherspoons death is still under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources.

“This is what our investigators do. They investigate on the water and it’s a different world. We run everything to the ground. We run down every lead. We find out what’s going on and if there’s anything to be found we’ll find it,” said DNR Captain Robert McCullough.

As of now, DNR says they are waiting for the autopsy results to further the investigation.

The family has filed a petition for a closer look into the case.