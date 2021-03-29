Date set for oral arguments in Dylann Roof appeal case

FILE – In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. White supremacist Roof on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, appealed his federal convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina, arguing that he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A date has been set for remote oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to death row for the slaying of nine members of Mother Emmanuel AME Church in 2015.

Roof was convicted of 33 felony counts, according to court documents.

On May 25, 2021, Roof’s attorneys will argue in front of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of overturning his sentencing and conviction. His appeal was filed in 2017.

The arguments will be remote, conducted via video conference.

On June 17, 2015, Roof entered Emanuel AME Church, a predominantly black church, during Bible Study and began shooting.

Authorities determined that the massacre was race-based, as Roof identified as a white supremacist.

