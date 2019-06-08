Organization offering $5K reward in case of boy and dog shot in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenage boy with Downs Syndrome continues to recover at MUSC from gunshot wounds he received during a home invasion.

Officials with the Charleston Animal Society stated that sadly, his dog and constant companion has been euthanized after gunshot injuries he received.



The boy was shot in the thigh after police say two men kicked in the door to his home and ordered everyone on the floor.



The dog, “Cowboy,” received treatment at an emergency veterinary clinic, where he suffered paralysis from the waist down. However, the gun blast damaged his spine to the point where he had to eventually be euthanized.



The home invasion took place in the 1600 block of Marietta Street in North Charleston.

The two were last seen fleeing toward the railroad tracks behind Greenbay Street, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.



$5,000 Reward Being Offered

Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of the person or persons responsible for the teenager and his dog’s shooting. “This is a tragic situation and our community needs to send a message to stop violence and cruelty,” said Charleston Animal Society President & CEO Joe Elmore.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call North Charleston Police at: (843) 740-2800