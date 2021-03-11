Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in the Lowcountry Thursday through Sunday as part of the annual “coast to coast wienie roast.”

On March 12, it will be at the Charleston County Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Then, it will go to Bad Monkey Beanery from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Wienermobile will finish off the day at the Berkeley County Animal Shelter from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On March 13, the Wienermobile will start the day at Hotrods & Honeys from 9:30 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.

It will then go to The Axe Joint for the Dorchester Paws Adoption Event from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The last Lowcountry stop for the Wienermobile will be at the TBC Oyster Roast from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.