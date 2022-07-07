CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is spending National Hot Dog Day in the Lowcountry.
From July 15 through July 20 (National Hot Dog Day), the Wienermobile will be making stops throughout the Lowcountry.
Hot dog lovers can “ketchup” with the Wienermobile at the following times and locations:
- Friday, July 15
- Lidl – 435 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek
- 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17
- Garten Market – 549 East Bay Street, Charleston
- 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 20 (National Hot Dog Day)
- Flying J – 9587 Charleston Highway, St. George
- 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Flying J – 799 Jedburg Road, Summerville
- 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.