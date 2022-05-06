CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix Series Outer Banks is looking for extras as filming for season three is underway in the Lowcountry.

Extras of all ages and ethnicities are needed for filming during the second week of May. Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting posted the following descriptions:

Monday May 9 at Heyward’s Seafood & Dock

DOCK WORKERS NEW FACES TO SEASON 3 ONLY Male, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up. Weathered, Blue collar, Character types

SALTY DOCK POGUES All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up. Weathered, Blue collar, Beach Town locals, Character types.



TUESDAY, MAY 10 Cruise Ship & Ferry Day

CRUISE SHIP EMPLOYEES CAN NOT HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED IN ANY POGUE OR KOOK SCENES THIS SEASON. CAN HAVE CRUISE SHIP EMPLOYEES FROM 4/25 All genders, all ethnicities, ages 18 & up.

CRUISE SHIP GUEST CAN NOT HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED IN ANY POGUE OR KOOK SCENES THIS SEASON. CAN HAVE CRUISE SHIP GUESTS RETURN FROM 4/25. All genders, all ethnicities, ages 18 & up.

FERRY PATRONS All genders, all ethnicities, ages 18 & up YOU WILL BE ON A LARGE BOAT FOR SEVERAL HOURS FOR THIS SCENE!! 5 PATRONS NEEDED WITH CARS & SMALLER SIZED SUVS



WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 – MUSEUM DAY

MUSEUM SECURITY GUARD NEW FACES ONLY! Male, all ethnicities, between the ages of 40 – 65.

MUSEUM PATRON All genders, all ethnicities, ages 16 & up

4th & 5th Grade Students & THEIR PARENTS Minors between 9 – 11 years of age, all genders, all ethnicities. PARENT/ON SET GUARDIAN WILL ALSO BE IN THE SCENE! Parent/On Set Guardian MUST be fully vaccinated & boosted & submit their photos, COVID vaccination records & demographics with child in submission email! If submitting multiple children please send ALL IN ONE EMAIL!!!



Extras must check the costume blog for directions on what outfit options to bring.

Everyone age 12 and up must be fully vaccinated and boosted. COVID-19 testing is required prior to the shoot. Requirements for COVID-19 testing are as follows, according to the casting agency:

“If filming Monday – Must covid test Friday at our production site in Charleston between the hours of 8 am – 1 pm OR schedule your own nasal swab PCR test on Friday or SaturdayIf filming Tuesday – Must covid test Monday at our production site in Charleston between the hours of 8 am – 3 pm OR schedule your own nasal swab PCR test on SundayIf filming Wednesday – Must covid test either Monday or Tuesday at our production site in Charleston between the hours of 8 am – 1 pm OR schedule your own nasal swab PCR test on Monday. *We can NOT accept rapid/antigen test, at home test or saliva test – ONLY nasal swab PCR/molecular lab test!”

To be considered, submit the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com