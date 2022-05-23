CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is in need of extras for short-notice filming in Charleston.

Due to a schedule change, filming is set to take place Wednesday, May 25. Selected extras will be required to take a COVID-19 test Monday or Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Extras are needed for the following roles:

  • Kook Neighbors
    • Ages 30 and up
    • All genders, all ethnicities
    • Wealthy, upper class
    • Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
  • Kook Jogger
    • Ages 30 and up
    • All genders, all ethnicities
    • Must have athletic wear
    • Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
  • Kildare Officer
    • Ages 30 and up
    • All genders, all ethnicities
    • No visible tattoos
    • Males must be clean shaven
    • Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
  • Migrant Worker
    • Ages 21 and up
    • All genders, Latinx and BIPOC people
    • Projected call time: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Applicants must be fully vaccinated and boosted.

To apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line:

  • Two current photographs (one full body, one headshot)
  • Copy of COVID-19 vaccination record or card
  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Height/weight
  • Visible tattoos/piercings
  • City and state of residence
    • If not local, please put distance by car
  • Color, year, make, model of vehicle
  • Confirm availability of Wednesday