CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is in need of extras for short-notice filming in Charleston.

Due to a schedule change, filming is set to take place Wednesday, May 25. Selected extras will be required to take a COVID-19 test Monday or Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Extras are needed for the following roles:

Kook Neighbors Ages 30 and up All genders, all ethnicities Wealthy, upper class Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Kook Jogger Ages 30 and up All genders, all ethnicities Must have athletic wear Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Kildare Officer Ages 30 and up All genders, all ethnicities No visible tattoos Males must be clean shaven Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday

Migrant Worker Ages 21 and up All genders, Latinx and BIPOC people Projected call time: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday



Applicants must be fully vaccinated and boosted.

To apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line: