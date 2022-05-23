CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is in need of extras for short-notice filming in Charleston.
Due to a schedule change, filming is set to take place Wednesday, May 25. Selected extras will be required to take a COVID-19 test Monday or Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Extras are needed for the following roles:
- Kook Neighbors
- Ages 30 and up
- All genders, all ethnicities
- Wealthy, upper class
- Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
- Kook Jogger
- Ages 30 and up
- All genders, all ethnicities
- Must have athletic wear
- Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
- Kildare Officer
- Ages 30 and up
- All genders, all ethnicities
- No visible tattoos
- Males must be clean shaven
- Projected call time: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday
- Migrant Worker
- Ages 21 and up
- All genders, Latinx and BIPOC people
- Projected call time: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Applicants must be fully vaccinated and boosted.
To apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line:
- Two current photographs (one full body, one headshot)
- Copy of COVID-19 vaccination record or card
- Name
- Phone number
- Height/weight
- Visible tattoos/piercings
- City and state of residence
- If not local, please put distance by car
- Color, year, make, model of vehicle
- Confirm availability of Wednesday