CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is seeking extras that can commit to three days of work in the Lowcountry as season three filming is underway.

Extras must be available on June 6, 7, and 8.

The series is seeking extras for the following roles:

Featured Kook Dad – *Must be new to season three* Caucasian males ages 40-55 Distinguished and handsome Director will select for this role

Mature Kooks and Pogues All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 and up

Bartender – *Must be new to season three* All genders, all ethnicities, ages 25 and up Please note any bartending experience

Waitstaff – *Must be new to season three* All genders, all ethnicities, ages 25 and up Please note any actual waitstaff experience



Applicants must be fully vaccinated and boosted. COVID-19 testing will be required either June 3 or 4.

To apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line: