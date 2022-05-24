CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is searching new faces to the series who are available for filming Thursday, May 26.
Extras for the following roles are needed:
- Security Guard
- Male, all ethnicities
- Ages 30-50
- Tough and imposing look
- Private dealer
- Male, all ethnicities
- Ages 30-50
Applicants MUST meet all of the following requirements:
- Never have worked on Outer Banks before
- Fully vaccinated/boosted
- Available for COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 25 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
- Available for filming May 26
o apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line:
- Two current photographs (one full body, one headshot)
- Copy of COVID-19 vaccination record or card
- Name
- Phone number
- Height/weight
- Visible tattoos/piercings
- City and state of residence
- If not local, please put distance by car
- Color, year, make, model of vehicle
- Confirm availability Thursday