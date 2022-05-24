CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is searching new faces to the series who are available for filming Thursday, May 26.

Extras for the following roles are needed:

  • Security Guard
    • Male, all ethnicities
    • Ages 30-50
    • Tough and imposing look
  • Private dealer
    • Male, all ethnicities
    • Ages 30-50

Applicants MUST meet all of the following requirements:

  • Never have worked on Outer Banks before
  • Fully vaccinated/boosted
  • Available for COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 25 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
  • Available for filming May 26

o apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line:

  • Two current photographs (one full body, one headshot)
  • Copy of COVID-19 vaccination record or card
  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Height/weight
  • Visible tattoos/piercings
  • City and state of residence
    • If not local, please put distance by car
  • Color, year, make, model of vehicle
  • Confirm availability Thursday