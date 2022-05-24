CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is searching new faces to the series who are available for filming Thursday, May 26.

Extras for the following roles are needed:

Security Guard Male, all ethnicities Ages 30-50 Tough and imposing look

Private dealer Male, all ethnicities Ages 30-50



Applicants MUST meet all of the following requirements:

Never have worked on Outer Banks before

Fully vaccinated/boosted

Available for COVID-19 testing Wednesday, May 25 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Available for filming May 26

o apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the desired role as the subject line: