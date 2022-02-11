Outgoing Charleston County School District superintendent to receive over $320K payout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The outgoing Charleston County School District (CCSD) superintendent will receive a payout that exceeds her yearly salary, according to documents obtained by News 2 via the Freedom of Information Act.

The negotiation stipulates that Dr. Gerrita Postlewait receive a lump sum of $241,993.86 (equal to 12 months salary) upon her resignation on June 30. She will also receive payment for 45 days unused leave, amounting to $45,373.86 and a payment of $33,879.14 will be made “to an annuity of her choosing on or before July 15, 2022. The district will also reimburse her for $2,500 in attorney’s fees.

The payout is in addition to the money that Postlewait will earn in the interim as she remains on with the district as a consultant from January 2, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

According to the agreement, she will receive her salary and benefits, which includes monthly allotments of $1,000 for automobile expenses and payment to an annuity of her choosing on or before June 30, 2022 in an amount equal to 14% of her annual salary ($33,879.14).

One condition of the contract is that “Dr. Postlewait and the [CCSD] Board of Trustees members, individually and collectively, mutually agree not to make disparaging comments about one another or the District.”

The document was signed by Postlewait and the following Board of Trustees members, along with corresponding witnesses: Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Kate Darby, Joyce Green, Erica Cokley, Dr. Helen Frazier, Dr. Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich.