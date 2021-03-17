Over 1,900 residents vaccinated at Charleston County rural clinics, more clinics planned

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and Fetter Health Care have vaccinated 1,945 residents at rural clinics as of Wednesday.

Emergency Management Director, Jason Patno, said that reaching so many individuals from rural communities is exciting, and thanked the Charleston County Public Library system and Fetter Health Care for participating in the effort.

Patno also said that the county is “working to schedule additional clinics… [and] to get out to as many communities as possible.”

The next clinic is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library.

From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., citizens who previously received a Moderna vaccine at the location will be given their second dose.

Those getting a second dose should bring a Photo ID and the vaccine card from their first appointment.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., J&J vaccines will be given to eligible individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients should bring a Photo ID and insurance card, if applicable.

The library and book drop will be closed the day of the clinic.