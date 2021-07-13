Over 25 employers participating in Charleston Virtual Career Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 25 employers, including CVS Health, AT&T, and Ford are set to attend the Charleston Virtual Career Fair on July 19.

According to JobFairX, the organization hosting the event, “over 120,783 people are unemployed in South Carolina due to COVID-19.”

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is designed to connect individuals that lost jobs due to COVID-19 with employers in need of staff.

Job seekers should upload their resumes prior to the event, as “companies may begin screening” early and schedule interviews in advance. There will also be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews during the event.

