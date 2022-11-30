CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of goods were stolen from guests at a Downtown Charleston hotel.

According to CPD, the thefts happened Sunday at the Homewood Suites on Meeting Street.

Multiple guests, all staying in rooms in the 200’s, said that they left the hotel at various times between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

When they returned, “they found items in their rooms disturbed and various items missing from their respective rooms.”

The report states that “none of the rooms showed signs of forced entry.”

The items listed as stolen included clothing, shoes, electronics, cosmetics, money, credit cards, and jewelry — including a ring with an estimated $25,000 value.

According to CPD, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a local Walmart for an “attempted fraudulent purchase” of $404.94.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.