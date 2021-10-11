Over half of Charleston, North Charleston city employees vaccinated as deadline approaches

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston and North Charleston city governments report that over half of each workforce is vaccinated as the deadline for mandatory vaccinations nears.

According to data provided by the City of Charleston, 69% of employees were fully vaccinated and 3% were partially vaccinated as of October 11. 8% of employees sought religious exemptions, while a reported 17% were non-compliant with the policy.

Of the 17% across the board in noncompliance, 103 were in the police department, accounting for about 20% of that department as a whole. Nearly 40% of the recreation department was reported to be non-compliant.

City of Charleston employees are required to be fully vaccinated or have submitted a request for exemption by November 22.

In North Charleston, 59% of city employees were fully vaccinated and 21% were partially vaccinated as of October 11. 12% requested exemptions, though the type of exemption was unclear, and 8% were noncompliant.

City of North Charleston employees are required to be fully vaccinated or have submitted a request for exemption by November 5.

Employees of both Charleston and North Charleston have filed lawsuits against the governments, alleging that the vaccine requirements violate their Constitutional rights.