Overnight crash knocks out power to homes, businesses on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An overnight crash knocked out power to dozens of homes and businesses on Johns Island Tuesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash with non-life threatening injuries around 11:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of River Road.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, the crash damaged a power pole which knocked out power on River Road between Main Road and Maybank Highway.

The roadway was closed for some time as crews worked to restore power. The roadway has since reopened and power has been restored.