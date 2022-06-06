MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highways 41 and 17 will be closed beginning June 6 as crews work on the Highway 41 Project.

Road work will take place on June 6, 7, and 8 from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Impacted areas include Highway 41 between Highway 17 and the Wando River Bridge, Highway 17 between Brickyard Parkway and Oakland Plantation, Winnowing Way, and Porchers Bluff Road from Highway 17 to Billy Swails Boulevard.

Crews will close segments of each road while work is being done, then reopen that portion of the road before moving on to the next segment. Flaggers will be directing traffic.

Charleston County is asking drivers to be cautious and comply with all traffic directions.