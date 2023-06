MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding Thursday afternoon to an overturned car on Hungryneck Boulevard.

According to MPPD, the incident happened between Market Center Boulevard and the IOP Connector.

Northbound lanes of Hungryneck were closed as of 3:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.