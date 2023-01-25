CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck is impacting traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162.

First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which is causing traffic to back up in the area.

A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 one person suffered minor injuries.

A northbound lane remains blocked.