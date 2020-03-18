Overturned vehicle impacting traffic in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the I-26 westbound onramp at Exit 205-A (US 78 towards Ladson) is closed because of an overturned transfer truck.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said troopers are waiting on a heavy-duty wrecker to pick the truck up and clear the scene.











Traffic on I-26W is being impacted as the vehicle is blocking the roadway.

We’re told the driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injures.

Highway Patrol says the ramp at 205-B remains open.