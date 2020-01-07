Owner of Boone Hall receives Order of the Palmetto award

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Owner of Boone Hall Plantation, Willie McRae, was honored with the Order of the Palmetto award on Monday.

He received the award in a ceremony on the Cotton Dock at Boone Hall Plantation.

The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor in the state. It is given to those who have displayed a lifetime of service and achievement of national or statewide significance.

The McRae family has been welcoming the public into Boone Hall plantation since they purchased it in 1955.

They offer tours and experiences that help visitors understand our local history.