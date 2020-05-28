Painting the Town: Mount Pleasant adds color amid Coronavirus pandemic

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – WCBD – Mount Pleasant is adding color to the town during this difficult time through a town-wide project called “Paint the Town.”

Paint the Town is a project that has been in works for two years, and now has two murals completed.

The first mural, a koi fish, was painted by local artist Kris Manning off of Chuck Dawley Boulevard.

“It’s so fun and exciting that it kicked off and hit the ground running right at a time where people need something extra to help them smile and give them something good to look at,” said Nicole Harvey, Special Events Manager for Mount Pleasant.

Harvey says it was not planned for the murals to be finished during the Coronavirus pandemic, but it seems to have been the perfect timing.

“Beautify our town and give people some colorful, happy things to look at which now who knew is so important, even more than ever.” Nicole Harvey, Special Events Manager for Mount Pleasant

Karl Beckwith Smith is the artist who painted the restroom building at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market.

“To have a mural here in Mount Pleasant that everyone can walk up to and see is really a great thing for me,” said Smith.

Smith says he drew inspiration from his surroundings and noted the life raft symbolizes the community making it through COVID-19.

The Town of Mount Pleasant is still looking for more artist and small businesses to donate a wall.

Artist are paid through an accommodations tax grant.